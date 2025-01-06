Meet 'Mirumi,' furry companion bot that mimicks a shy baby
What's the story
Japanese start-up Yukai Engineering, famous for its innovative robotic creations, has unveiled a new companion bot - Mirumi at CES 2025.
The unique robot has been designed to mimic the curiosity of an infant. With sensors and adorable googly eyes, Mirumi detects nearby objects or people and responds by turning its head inquisitively toward them.
However, if you approach/touch it suddenly, the bot will shy away in simulated bashfulness.
Twitter Post
Take a look at Mirumi
Mirumi is a cute robot that will hug your bag or arm. When it senses a human presence, it will peek out at you. It is Yukai Engineering's first product.— DeHaven (@DeHavenAI) January 6, 2025
pic.twitter.com/ccrfdg8QyE
Funding and design
Crowdfunding campaign and design features
Yukai Engineering intends to launch a crowdfunding campaign in mid-2025 to make Mirumi available for the public.
The bot will be available in two color options - pink and gray fur - with an estimated price tag of around $70 (approximately ₹5,300).
Unlike Yukai's previous creation, Qoobo - a headless robotic cat designed for lap comfort - Mirumi comes with long arms that can be fastened securely to bag straps/handles.
Interaction
Mirumi's interactive capabilities and reactions
Mirumi employs a distance sensor and an inertial measurement unit to detect movement, allowing it to respond differently depending on what it senses.
As soon as a bag starts moving, the bot starts looking around and directs its gaze toward nearby people or objects.
But, if someone suddenly appears or touches it, Mirumi turns its head away in a response mimicking an infant.
Companion role
Role as a companion robot
Despite its limited mobility, Mirumi makes a perfect companion bot to spread joy among others.
Yukai Engineering CEO Shunsuke Aoki said, "People often find great joy in sharing their own happiness with others. Mirumi is a robot that enables you to do just that."
He added that whether in crowded places or queues, Mirumi's innocent gaze can touch people's hearts and make them interact with it.