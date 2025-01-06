What's the story

Japanese start-up Yukai Engineering, famous for its innovative robotic creations, has unveiled a new companion bot - Mirumi at CES 2025.

The unique robot has been designed to mimic the curiosity of an infant. With sensors and adorable googly eyes, Mirumi detects nearby objects or people and responds by turning its head inquisitively toward them.

However, if you approach/touch it suddenly, the bot will shy away in simulated bashfulness.