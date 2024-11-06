Summarize Simplifying... In short Sony is discontinuing its $9,000 Airpeak S1 drone and related accessories by 2025, but will offer support services until 2030.

Despite impressive specs like a 90km/h top speed and 12-minute flight time, the drone faced tough competition and mixed reviews, leading to its uncertain future.

Airpeak S1 lagged behind alternatives like DJI Inspire 3

Sony discontinues flagship $9,000 photography drone after bumpy journey

By Akash Pandey 05:31 pm Nov 06, 202405:31 pm

What's the story Sony has announced the discontinuation of its high-end Airpeak S1 drone, which was designed specifically for use with the company's mirrorless cameras. The news was confirmed via a notice on Sony Japan's website. The $9,000 drone will be taken off the market on March 31, 2025, just three years after its launch. Meanwhile, all support for this product will cease five years later, according to PetaPixel.

Airpeak S1 accessories to be discontinued next year

Along with the drone, Sony will also cease the sale of Airpeak S1 accessories like the drone's gimbal, remote control, and battery charger in 2025. However, the company has promised to continue selling replacement batteries and propellers until March 31, 2026. It will also provide repairs, inspections, and software maintenance services until March 31, 2030.

Drone's performance and market reception

The Airpeak S1 debuted in September 2021 with a top speed of 90km/h, flight times of up to 12 minutes with a camera and gimbal, and the ability to fly steadily in winds of up to 72km/h. However, despite these capabilities, the drone was up against stiff competition from the likes of Chinese manufacturer DJI and received mixed reviews. PetaPixel's 2022 review indicated it was "not ready for commercial use."

Sony's efforts to improve Airpeak S1

In response to the first feedback, Sony released software updates for Airpeak S1, improving its flight mapping capabilities and allowing autonomous return to a home point. The company also introduced a lighter camera gimbal and a bigger battery that extended flight times to 20 minutes with a payload. However, when Sony launched its ILX-LR1 61MP full-frame drone camera in 2023 (not compatible with Airpeak S1), it signaled an uncertain future for the drone.