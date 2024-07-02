In brief Simplifying... In brief The upcoming OnePlus 13 is set to feature Sony's Lytia sensors in its camera setup, promising enhanced photo quality.

Upgrades expected in OnePlus 13 model

OnePlus 13 specs roundup: Design, display, cameras, and more

By Dwaipayan Roy 08:33 pm Jul 02, 2024

What's the story The successor to the OnePlus 12, the OnePlus 13, is tipped to feature a host of upgrades. According to Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station via Weibo, the new model is expected to flaunt a 2K micro-curved screen, and a big battery supporting 100W wired and fast wireless charging. The OnePlus 13 will reportedly also offer three 50MP camera sensors, including a periscope shooter with Hasselblad branding and filters.

Cameras

The handset will feature Sony's Lytia sensors

Leaker Yogesh Brar shared further details about the OnePlus 13's possible camera setup. The company reportedly plans to utilize Sony's Lytia sensors for its next flagship phone. The primary 50MP shooter will use the LYT-808 sensor, akin to the OnePlus 12, while the ultra-wide and 3x telephoto snappers will switch to Sony's 50MP LYT-600 sensors. It remains unclear whether there will be any changes in lens or aperture specifications for the primary shooter.

Durability upgrade

OnePlus 13 will boast improved weather resistance

OnePlus 13 is rumored to have an improved IP68/69 rating, a significant upgrade from the OnePlus 12's IP65 rating. This certification will ensure no dust ingress and liquid ingress protection when submerged in fresh water at up to 1-1.5m depth, for up to 30 minutes. An IP69 rating would additionally safeguard the device against high-pressure spray-downs, enhancing its overall durability.

Security

It will feature ultrasonic fingerprint scanner

Leaks suggest that the OnePlus 13 will feature an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint reader. This is a notable upgrade from the optical sensor used in the OnePlus 12. An ultrasonic scanner is likely to be faster, safer, and more reliable, enhancing the security features of the upcoming model.