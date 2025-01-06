What's the story

At CES 2025, Samsung has announced that it will be integrating a real-time translation feature, called "Live Translate," into its television sets.

The groundbreaking tool was first introduced in early 2024 with the Galaxy S24 smartphone series.

The TV version of Live Translate will offer translations in seven languages by reading closed captions on live broadcasts.

The feature is being introduced on the 2025 TV lineup, but there's no confirmation yet on whether older models will receive backward compatibility.