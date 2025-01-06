Samsung is bringing THIS popular smartphone feature to its TVs
What's the story
At CES 2025, Samsung has announced that it will be integrating a real-time translation feature, called "Live Translate," into its television sets.
The groundbreaking tool was first introduced in early 2024 with the Galaxy S24 smartphone series.
The TV version of Live Translate will offer translations in seven languages by reading closed captions on live broadcasts.
The feature is being introduced on the 2025 TV lineup, but there's no confirmation yet on whether older models will receive backward compatibility.
Feature details
Samsung's Live Translate: A boon for global audience
The Live Translate feature on Samsung's TVs will offer real-time translations for live broadcasts. However, the exact languages supported by this feature have not been revealed yet.
The system works by translating the closed captions on a broadcast instead of directly processing the audio.
This innovative tool will make the viewing experience better for those watching content in foreign languages.
Accessibility improvement
New feature for visually impaired viewers
Along with Live Translate, Samsung is also bringing an AI-based Voice Removal with Audio Subtitles feature. The innovative tool has been specifically designed for the visually impaired community.
Samsung says the new feature "will analyze subtitles, isolate voices and adjust reading speed for a seamless experience."
These enhancements come as part of Samsung's continued focus on improving accessibility and user experience across its product range.