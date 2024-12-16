Summarize Simplifying... In short Lisa Kudrow expressed concerns about the impact of AI on acting and employment during a podcast, questioning what roles will be left for humans.

In contrast, Tom Hanks previously showed enthusiasm for AI's potential, discussing its ability to recreate performances and age actors realistically.

The differing views highlight the ongoing debate about AI's role in the future of film and work. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Lisa Kudrow calls Robert Zemeckis's 'Here' an AI endorsement

Why Lisa Kudrow slammed Robert Zemeckis's film 'Here'

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:08 pm Dec 16, 202406:08 pm

What's the story Actor Lisa Kudrow has expressed her apprehensions over the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in Robert Zemeckis's latest film, Here. The movie brings together Forrest Gump stars Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in a multi-generational story. However, its use of digital de-aging technology to show the cast in different eras has been termed by Kudrow as "an endorsement for AI."

Industry impact

Kudrow expressed concerns over AI's impact on actors

Speaking on an episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, Kudrow further explained her worries regarding the film's use of AI. "They shot it, and they could actually shoot the scene and then look at the playback of them as younger, and it's ready for them to see," she said. "And all I got from that was, this is an endorsement for AI and oh, my God."

Future fears

'What will be left? Forget actors, what about up-and-coming actors?'

The F.R.I.E.N.D.S star further questioned the future of acting and employment in general with the rise of AI. "It's not like, 'Oh, it's going to ruin everything,' but what will be left? Forget actors, what about up-and-coming actors?" She added, "Set that completely aside, what work will there be for human beings? Then what? There'll be some kind of living stipend for people, you won't have to work?"

AI potential

Meanwhile, Hanks had earlier discussed the potential of AI

Unlike Kudrow's worries, Hanks had earlier shown excitement over what AI could do. Speaking on The Adam Buxton Podcast last year, he said, "What is a bona fide possibility right now...I could get together and pitch a series of seven movies that would star me in them in which I would be 32 years old from now until kingdom come."

AI realism

'There'll be nothing to tell you that it's not me...'

Hanks further spoke about the realism possible with AI and deepfake. "Anybody can now recreate themselves at any age they are by way of AI or deepfake technology... I could be hit by a bus tomorrow and that's it, but my performances can go on and on," he said. "Outside of the understanding that it's been done by AI or deepfake, there'll be nothing to tell you that it's not me."