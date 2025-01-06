What's the story

OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman has revealed that the company is losing money on its top-tier Pro subscription service for ChatGPT, the AI firm's popular chatbot.

The usage of this plan, which provides full access to OpenAI's latest AI models and features, has far exceeded the firm's initial expectations.

"Insane thing: we are currently losing money on OpenAI pro subscriptions! People use it much more than we expected," Altman revealed in a post on X earlier today.