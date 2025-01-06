What's the story

OpenAI is now turning its attention toward the development of 'superintelligence,' as revealed by CEO Sam Altman in his latest blog post.

He expressed confidence in the company's ability to build artificial general intelligence (AGI), as they have traditionally understood it.

"We are beginning to turn our aim beyond that, to superintelligence in the true sense of the word. We love our current products, but we are here for the glorious future. With superintelligence, we can do anything else."