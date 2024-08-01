In short Simplifying... In short OpenAI, facing criticism for prioritizing advanced AI tech over safety, is now partnering with the US AI Safety Institute to test its forthcoming model.

By Mudit Dube 01:15 pm Aug 01, 2024

What's the story OpenAI, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) research organization, has committed to providing the US AI Safety Institute with early access to its forthcoming generative AI model. The announcement was made by OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman in a post on X. This move mirrors a similar agreement that OpenAI entered into with the UK's AI safety body in June. The US AI Safety Institute is a federal agency focused on evaluating and mitigating risks associated with AI platforms.

OpenAI's collaboration with US AI Safety Institute comes amid criticisms that the research lab has been prioritizing the development of more advanced generative AI technologies over safety measures. In May, OpenAI dissolved a team dedicated to creating safeguards against potentially harmful "superintelligent" AI systems, leading to the departure of senior executives Jan Leike and Ilya Sutskever. Sutskever was a co-founder of OpenAI and its chief scientist for nearly a decade.

In response to the criticism, OpenAI has announced plans to remove non-disparagement clauses that could potentially deter whistleblowing, and establish a safety commission. The organization also committed 20% of its computational resources toward safety research. However, these measures were met with skepticism after it was revealed that the safety commission was staffed by company insiders and a senior AI safety executive was reassigned.

The commitment to the US AI Safety Institute coincides with a period when five senators have questioned OpenAI's policies in a letter to Altman. In response, Jason Kwon, OpenAI's Chief Strategy Officer, stated that the organization is "dedicated to implementing rigorous safety protocols at every stage of our process." This commitment also aligns with OpenAI's support for the Future of Innovation Act, a proposed Senate bill that would empower the Safety Institute to set standards and guidelines for AI models.

Altman serves on the US Department of Homeland Security's Artificial Intelligence Safety and Security Board, which advises on safe and secure AI development and deployment. OpenAI has also significantly increased its federal lobbying expenditures this year, spending $800,000 in the first half of 2024 compared to $260,000 in all of 2023. These developments have led to speculation about OpenAI's potential influence over federal AI policy-making.