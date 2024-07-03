In brief Simplifying... In brief Apple is joining the OpenAI board as an observer, a move that aligns it with Microsoft, OpenAI's main AI tech provider.

Apple to join OpenAI board as observer following AI partnership

By Mudit Dube 09:35 am Jul 03, 202409:35 am

What's the story Apple is set to secure an observer role on the board of OpenAI, a landmark move in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), as reported by Bloomberg. Phil Schiller, head of Apple's App Store and former marketing chief, has been chosen for this position. The arrangement is expected to take effect later this year, with Schiller yet to attend any meetings.

Role insights

Observer role details and implications

Schiller's observer role will allow him to attend OpenAI board meetings, but without the ability to vote or exercise other powers typically held by directors. Despite this, his position will offer insights into the company's decision-making process. This move places Apple on par with Microsoft, OpenAI's main AI technology provider and biggest backer.

Tech rivalries

Potential complications for tech giants

The appointment of Schiller could potentially create complications for tech giants Microsoft and Apple, which have been both rivals and partners over the years. Some OpenAI board meetings will likely discuss future AI initiatives between OpenAI and Microsoft — deliberations that Microsoft may prefer Schiller be excluded from. Despite not leading Apple's AI initiatives, Schiller's veteran role at Apple makes him well-suited for the observer job.

AI integration

Apple's AI strategy and OpenAI partnership

Apple's partnership with OpenAI is part of its overall AI strategy, which includes in-house features such as "Apple Intelligence." This technology summarizes articles and notifications, creates custom emojis and images, and transcribes voice memos. The partnership does not involve a financial arrangement. Instead, OpenAI gains access to hundreds of millions of potential users while Apple acquires a chatbot feature that many consumers desire.

Global expansion

Apple's future AI collaborations and rollout plans

Apple is currently in discussions with Google and AI startup Anthropic about offering additional chatbots to customers. It is also discussing agreements with Baidu and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to bring its AI features to devices in China. The Apple Intelligence technology will initially debut in American English before an international rollout takes place.