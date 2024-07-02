In brief Simplifying... In brief SEBI's new ruling will stop brokers from earning rebates, a significant source of revenue for many.

This comes in response to a surge in options trading and related regulatory concerns.

This comes in response to a surge in options trading and related regulatory concerns.

The change may force brokers to adjust their pricing models, potentially introducing or increasing brokerage fees for equity delivery investments and Futures & Options trading.

These changes will be effective from October 2

End of discounts? SEBI's ruling impacts Zerodha in big way

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:08 pm Jul 02, 202406:08 pm

What's the story The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued a circular, requiring market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) to be transparent about their charges from October 2, 2024. This directive affects not only brokers like Zerodha, but also trading and investing customers. Stock exchanges typically calculate transaction fees based on the total turnover contributed by a broker in a month, with higher turnovers leading to lower transaction fees.

Worry

Rebate revenue to be affected

The difference between what brokers charge customers, and what the exchange charges the broker at the end of the month is termed as a rebate. These rebates, common across major markets globally, constitute a significant portion of revenue for many brokers. Some brokers earn about 10% of their revenue from these rebates, while others could see this figure range between 10% and 50%. However, with SEBI's new circular, brokers will no longer earn these rebates as per Nithin Kamath.

Twitter Post

Regulatory concerns

Circular in response to options trading surge

SEBI's circular comes amid a surge in options trading turnover and associated regulatory concerns. The board has set up a working group to study and address the steep rise in retail participation in options trading. This rise is largely attributed to restrictions on leverages on intraday trading implemented in 2020. The new directive could potentially alter existing business structures, impacting both brokers and customers alike.

Impact

Potential business structure changes

Since 2015, many businesses have subsidized equity investments with revenue from Futures & Options (F&O) trading activity. However, the uncertainty surrounding future F&O trading volumes due to SEBI's new circular, may compel businesses to introduce brokerage fees for equity delivery investments or increase F&O brokerage. This change could significantly impact all brokers' financials, possibly forcing them to adjust their pricing models within a few months.