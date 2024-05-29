Next Article

Altman accused of providing inaccurate information about the firm's safety processes

OpenAI board member sheds light on CEO Sam Altman's dismissal

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:47 pm May 29, 202404:47 pm

What's the story Former OpenAI board member, Helen Toner, has publicly detailed the circumstances leading to the dismissal and subsequent rehiring of OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman. In a recent interview on "The Ted AI Show" podcast, Toner described Altman as a manipulative executive who cultivated a "toxic atmosphere." She revealed that the board was unaware of ChatGPT, an OpenAI-launched chatbot until its appearance on X.

Trust issues

Toner reveals reasons for board's distrust in Altman

Toner cited several reasons for the board's loss of trust in Altman. One significant factor was his ownership of the OpenAI Startup Fund which was undisclosed. She accused him of providing inaccurate information about the firm's safety processes on multiple occasions. Furthermore, Toner alleged that after she published a research paper that upset Altman, he began "lying to other board members in order to try and push me off the board."

Serious accusations

Allegations of psychological abuse lead to Altman's dismissal

The situation intensified when two executives reported instances of "psychological abuse" to the board. Toner stated, "They were really serious, to the point where they actually sent us screenshots and documentation of some of the instances they were telling us about..." This led the board to take decisive action resulting in Altman's dismissal. However, he was reinstated four days later, following threats from nearly all 700 OpenAI staff members to quit unless he was brought back.

Past issues

Altman's swift return and previous controversies

Toner attributed Altman's return to employees being informed that the firm would collapse without him. She also mentioned that employees were afraid of retaliation from Altman if they did not support him. Toner highlighted this was not the first time Altman faced such issues, referencing his previous roles at Y Combinator and Loopt, where he was dismissed for deceptive and chaotic behavior. "If you look at his track record, he doesn't exactly have a glowing trail of references," Toner stated.

Official response

OpenAI board chair responds to Toner's revelations

In response to Toner's revelations, present OpenAI board chair, Bret Taylor, expressed disappointment over her continued focus on these issues. He stated that an independent review concluded that "the prior board's decision was not based on concerns regarding product safety or security, the pace of development, OpenAI's finances, or its statements to investors, customers, or business partners." Taylor also noted that over 95% of workers, including senior leadership, supported Altman's reinstatement, and the resignation of the former board.