What's the story

CES is an event where tech companies from around the world showcase innovative, cool, and sometimes weird products. This year's event is no exception.

Japan's Kirin Holdings has introduced its groundbreaking Electric Salt Spoon, a device aimed at making food taste saltier without the addition of extra sodium.

It was announced in Japan last year (priced around ₹10,700) and is now making a global debut to help people reduce their salt intake without sacrificing on taste and flavor.