#CES2025: This electric spoon makes food saltier without extra sodium
What's the story
CES is an event where tech companies from around the world showcase innovative, cool, and sometimes weird products. This year's event is no exception.
Japan's Kirin Holdings has introduced its groundbreaking Electric Salt Spoon, a device aimed at making food taste saltier without the addition of extra sodium.
It was announced in Japan last year (priced around ₹10,700) and is now making a global debut to help people reduce their salt intake without sacrificing on taste and flavor.
Functionality
How does the electric salt spoon work?
The Electric Salt Spoon works by sending a mild electric current through its tip, concentrating sodium ion molecules on the tongue of the user. This, as Kirin says, enhances the saltiness of food by 1.5 times.
The spoon also provides four different intensity levels for the users to choose from, letting them customize their dining experience as per taste.
The Electric Salt Spoon, made of plastic and metal, weighs only 60g and is powered by a rechargeable lithium battery.
Health concerns
Japan's salt consumption exceeds WHO's recommended intake
In Japan, the average adult consumes about 10g of salt per day, double the amount advised by the World Health Organization (WHO).
This excessive sodium intake has been associated with a rise in health issues like high blood pressure and strokes.
The device was co-developed with Professor Homei Miyashita of Meiji University, who had earlier demonstrated a similar taste-enhancing effect in prototype electric chopsticks.
Miyashita won the Ig Nobel Nutrition prize in 2023 for his groundbreaking work in this area.