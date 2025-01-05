How to change language of your uploaded YouTube video
What's the story
YouTube lets you change the language of your uploaded videos, a feature aimed at helping both the platform and contributors understand the context of a video.
The option comes handy when adding subtitles/captions and helps viewers search for videos in their language.
You can update the language of your uploaded video if it's incorrectly set.
Procedure
Steps to change the language
To change the language of an uploaded video, users will first have to sign in to YouTube Studio.
From there, they can select "Content" from the left menu and click on a video's title or thumbnail.
After scrolling down and clicking "Show More," users will find an option under "Language and captions certification," where they can select the intended language for their video, its title, and description.
Finalizing changes
Saving changes and modifying subtitles
To finalize these changes, users will have to click the "Save" button at the top of the page.
Along with changing the language of their video, users can also modify the subtitles.
However, do note that if you change the setting for your video's original language, future translated subtitles will use this new language as a reference for translations.