How to share HD photos and videos on WhatsApp
WhatsApp lets you share photos and videos with loved ones.
However, by default, the content is compressed to save data, which can reduce quality, especially for high-resolution images and videos.
Thankfully, the platform also allows you to send this content in HD, preserving the quality. Here's how to do it.
Select 'HD' when sending content
To send an HD photo or video in a chat, open an individual or group conversation.
Tap the camera icon for a new photo/video. To send an existing content, tap the paperclip icon > Gallery > select the photo/video, and then press "HD" quality.
You can also edit your media and add a caption by tapping the pencil icon. Finally, tap 'Send.'
Sharing images/videos in document format
WhatsApp also allows you to send images and videos in document format, preserving the original quality of the content. To do this, simply press the paperclip icon in the message bar > Document > Choose from gallery, and select the images/videos you wish to send.