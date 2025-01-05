How to download Instagram Reels on your phone: Step-by-step guide
What's the story
Instagram lets you download Reels directly to your smartphone, making it easier to save your favorite content.
This feature is a significant upgrade from the previous system, where users could only bookmark or save Reels within the app.
Whether you want to revisit content offline or share it elsewhere, downloading Instagram Reels is quick and convenient. Here's how you can use this new feature.
User guide
Steps to download Reels
To download an Instagram Reel, tap the share icon, swipe right, and press the download arrow.
It's important to note that users cannot download all Reels freely.
Public accounts can disable the option for followers to download their Reels through account settings.
Additionally, if a friend shares a Reel from a private account you don't follow, that content won't be available for download.
What's more?
Creators can enable/disable Reel downloads this way
If you, as a creator, want to enable or disable Reel downloads:
Record and edit your Reel, then tap "Next" in the bottom-right corner. Select "More options" at the bottom.
Scroll to "Allow people to download your Reels" and toggle the setting on or off.
Decide whether to apply the setting to all Reels or just the current one. Once done, share your Reel.