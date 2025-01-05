Manage multiple Instagram profiles without logging out: Here's how
What's the story
Instagram allows users to add and manage multiple accounts, simplifying the process for businesses handling several profiles.
Previously, users had to juggle multiple devices or rely on third-party apps to manage different accounts.
Now, they can seamlessly switch between up to five accounts and receive notifications from all of them directly on their device.
User guide
Take a look at the process
Adding a new Instagram account is quick and easy.
Simply open the app and long-press the profile icon in the bottom-right corner of the home feed.
Select "Add Instagram Account" and enter the login details for the new account. This allows you to manage multiple accounts without logging out of your current one.
Information
Switching between multiple profiles
After adding a second account, switching between multiple Instagram accounts is a breeze. From the home feed, long-press your profile icon and select the account you want to switch to. Alternatively, you can double-tap to switch.