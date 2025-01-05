What's the story

SpaceX has successfully launched its first Falcon 9 rocket of the year.

The rocket blasted off on Friday from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The mission's main goal was to deliver the Thuraya 4 satellite into a geosynchronous orbit.

The launch kicked off what is expected to be another busy year for Elon Musk's space exploration company.