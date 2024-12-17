Summarize Simplifying... In short Khloe Kardashian is launching a video podcast, 'Khloe in Wonderland', in partnership with X.

The podcast will initially premiere on X's Originals, enjoying a 24-hour exclusive window before being distributed by Dear Media.

'Khloe in Wonder Land' to premiere on January 8

'Khloe in WonderLand': Khloe Kardashian's video podcast coming to X

By Tanvi Gupta 01:25 pm Dec 17, 2024

What's the story Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian is all set to launch her video podcast, Khloe in Wonder Land, on Elon Musk-owned social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Per The Hollywood Reporter, the show will premiere on January 8 and will feature weekly discussions with a range of celebrity guests. These include Scott Disick, former partner of Kardashian's sister Kourtney, author Jay Shetty, and Mel Robbins, another famous author.

Kardashian expressed excitement about partnership with X

Expressing her excitement about the partnership with X, Kardashian said, "I'm so excited to partner with X for this incredible journey. It's amazing to see our idea come to life, and I'm grateful to be able to connect with such inspiring guests like Jay, Mel, and Scott—and so many more to come." She added that she is thankful for the opportunity to engage with inspiring guests and explore powerful topics like love, healing, and happiness through her podcast.

X's Originals initiative to feature Kardashian's podcast

Kardashian's video podcast will be a part of X's Originals on X. Under this program, each episode gets a 24-hour exclusive window on the platform before being available elsewhere. This collaboration is a major step in X's journey to become a video-first destination. The initiative also includes The OffSeason, a reality series by women's soccer player Midge Purce, and exclusive distribution partnerships with Swizz Beatz and Timbaland for their multimedia platform VERZUZ.

Dear Media to distribute and monetize Kardashian's show post-X debut

After its premiere on X, Kardashian's show will be distributed and monetized by Dear Media. Brett Weitz, Head of Content, Talent and Brand Sales at X, said he was supporting the podcast as it was the kind of real and unfiltered content that X proudly backs. He further added that her natural personality and curiosity will deeply resonate with their global audience.