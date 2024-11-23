Greenpeace France leaves Elon Musk's X over climate skepticism
Greenpeace France has announced its exit from Elon Musk-owned social media platform, X. The environmental organization cited the platform's alleged promotion of misinformation and climate skepticism as the main reasons behind the decision. The move comes in the wake of similar actions by news outlets like The Guardian, which called X a "toxic media platform."
X's content moderation criticized
The environmental group has raised concerns over X's content moderation policies. It said, "X today reaches an unprecedented level of toxicity: absence of moderation, proliferation of hate- and climate-skeptic speech and algorithmic pushing of extremist content." This criticism is similar to the sentiments of other organizations that have recently cut ties with the platform.
Greenpeace France to continue activism on other platforms
Despite leaving X, Greenpeace France intends to remain active on other social media platforms. These include Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Threads. The organization is also exploring alternative platforms such as Bluesky for its future endeavors.