Nov 23, 2024

What's the story Threads is gearing up to test AI-powered summaries of trending discussions. Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced the development yesterday. Initially, the new feature will be available in the app's "Trending now" section for US users. The move seems to mimic X's Stories function, which uses Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok to summarize popular topics in its Explore section.

Platform improvements

Enhanced search features and trending page

Along with AI summaries, Threads plans to test a broader range of trending topics. The platform will also get improved search capabilities, letting users search for posts within a date range. Mosseri called these updates "long-overdue improvements to Search and Trending Now on Threads."

Algorithm adjustments

Response to user feedback with algorithm changes

Threads has been on an active updating spree, especially after users complained about its algorithm. This week, the social network tweaked its algorithmic feed to showcase more content from people you follow. This major change in content ranking, comes as a solution to long-standing complaints about the default home feed being filled with irrelevant content from accounts you don't follow.

User customization

Custom feeds for user curation

Threads has also introduced custom feeds this week, allowing users to create feeds around specific topics or user profiles. This tool makes Threads a competitor to Bluesky's features that let users build their own algorithms, feeds, and lists. You can now pin multiple curated feeds on the homepage, giving you more flexibility beyond the algorithmic recommendations feed or the reverse chronological following feed.