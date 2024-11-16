Summarize Simplifying... In short Meta is testing a new feature on Threads that allows users to create up to 128 custom feeds based on specific keywords and profiles.

Meta introduces custom feeds feature to Threads: How it works

By Akash Pandey

What's the story Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is adding a new capability to its Threads app. The update lets users create custom feeds based on certain topics, and pin them on their home screen. The move comes as a response to the increasing competition from Bluesky, which had introduced a similar feature last year.

Custom feeds: A supplement to existing options

The new feature on Threads is aimed at complementing the current "For You" and "Following Feed" options. To create a custom feed, users will have to search for a keyword like "skincare," then tap on "create new feed" from the menu. They can further customize these feeds by adding profiles of people whose posts they want to see in that particular feed.

Threads allows up to 128 custom feeds

A Meta spokesperson confirmed that users can create up to 128 custom feeds on Threads. However, the feature is still in the testing phase and not available for all users yet. The custom feeds will display a mix of posts from added profiles and search results related to the chosen topic, in reverse chronological order, as Threads spokesperson Alec Booker explained.

Meta's custom feeds feature vs Bluesky's version

Meta's custom feeds feature is similar to the one introduced by Bluesky last year. However, creating a new feed on Bluesky is a more technical process compared to Meta's straightforward approach. This update could potentially address some of the criticisms leveled against Threads's main algorithmic feed, by offering users more control over their content consumption.