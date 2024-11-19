Summarize Simplifying... In short Air India passengers were stranded in Phuket for 80 hours due to multiple technical issues with their flight.

The airline, citing 'duty time limitations' and technical glitches, arranged accommodation for the affected passengers and promised reimbursements.

The airline, citing 'duty time limitations' and technical glitches, arranged accommodation for the affected passengers and promised reimbursements.

While most passengers have been returned to their destinations, around 40 remain and are expected to return soon.

The flight was canceled

Air India passengers stranded in Phuket for 80 hours

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:08 pm Nov 19, 202405:08 pm

What's the story Over 100 passengers on an Air India flight headed to New Delhi were stranded in Phuket, Thailand, for over 80 hours. The nightmare started on the night of November 16 when a technical fault delayed their departure by six hours. Passengers, including senior citizens and children, were informed about the delay and boarded the plane only to be deboarded an hour later when the flight was canceled.

Emergency landing

Technical issues force emergency landing, extend delay

The next day, the passengers were told that the same plane would be used after rectifying the fault. However, about two-and-a-half hours into the flight, another technical glitch forced the aircraft to return to Phuket. FlightRadar confirmed the incident, tracking the plane's two-hour journey before its return. Since then, the passengers have taken to social media to express their displeasure at Air India's communication.

Airline response

Air India cites 'duty time limitations,' promises reimbursement

Air India sources said the first delay on November 16 was due to "duty time limitations." On November 17, a technical issue forced an emergency landing after take-off. The airline has arranged accommodation for affected passengers and promised them reimbursement. While many passengers have been sent back to their destinations, around 40 are still in Phuket and are expected to return this evening.