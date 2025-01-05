How to change the name of your YouTube channel
What's the story
YouTube provides users with the option to control different elements of their channel profiles including the channel name.
As long as it complies with the platform's Community Guidelines, users can change their YouTube channel name.
Once this is done, it may take a few days for the new name to update and reflect across YouTube.
If the channel name is changed, the update will only reflect on YouTube without affecting the associated Google account.
User guide
Take a look at the process
To change the channel name, users must head to the YouTube app, and tap on their profile picture and select "View Channel" on top.
Then, they should tap the pencil icon below their name > Name > enter the new channel name, and click "Save."
The same steps can be followed on the YouTube Studio app for Android.
Information
Key points to remember
It is important to note that a user can only change their channel name twice in 14 days. Changing the name will also remove any verification badge from their account and they will need to re-apply.