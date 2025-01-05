How to add a new description to your YouTube channel
What's the story
YouTube provides its users with the option to customize their channel profiles, right from the channel name to its description, translations, and links.
The platform lets you make these changes through both the YouTube Android app and YouTube Studio app for Android.
Here's how you can manage your YouTube channel's description.
Steps
Take a look at the process
Open YouTube and tap on your channel's profile. Next, click on the "View channel" button on the top.
Tap the pencil icon, followed by the "Description." Now, type a new description and click on "Save."
You can follow similar steps on the YouTube Studio app for Android to change your channel description.
Information
Key points to remember
Just like other changes such as channel name, it is important to note that any update to the description adheres to YouTube's Community Guidelines. The new description will appear in your channel header for viewers to see.