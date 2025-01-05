How to download your Instagram stories
What's the story
Instagram offers an easy way to hold onto your favorite moments by letting you download stories to your phone.
Whether you're preserving a memory or keeping something for future reference, there are simple methods to download Instagram stories directly to your device.
In this guide, we'll show you how to save stories effortlessly.
User guide
Ways to save your Instagram stories
Simply create a story with your desired elements and tap "Save" from the three-dot menu in the top-right corner before publishing it.
You can also save your story content once you have posted it.
For that, open the story, tap the three-dot icon in the bottom-right corner, and select "Save Photo/Video."
What's more?
Saving previously posted stories
Instagram also offers an easy option to save a previously published or archived story.
Go to your profile page, tap the three vertical lines in the top-right corner, and select "Archive" under the "How you use Instagram" section.
Choose the story you'd like to save and follow the steps outlined previously.