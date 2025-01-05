How to set your Instagram account to private
What's the story
Instagram offers a privacy feature that lets users keep their accounts private, enhancing personal security.
By doing so, you control who views your content and interacts with you. The process is quick and easy, taking only seconds on your smartphone.
In the digital age, managing your online presence is crucial. Here's a step-by-step guide to making your Instagram account private.
User guide
Check out the process
To set your Instagram account to private, open the app and go to your profile.
Tap the three horizontal lines in the top-right corner and select "Account privacy" under the "Who can see your content" section.
Toggle the "Private account" switch on. A confirmation message will appear—tap "Switch to private" to finalize the change.
What's more?
Key points to remember
Keep in mind, professional accounts cannot be made private. To enable privacy, you'll need to switch back to a personal account first.
Once your Instagram account is private, only approved followers can access your posts, stories, and profile details.
Current followers remain unaffected, but new follow requests will appear in the "Follow requests" tab under notifications for your approval or decline.