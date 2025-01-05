How to upload videos longer than 15 minutes on YouTube
What's the story
YouTube, the world's largest video-sharing platform, lets users upload videos up to 15 minutes long by default. But, if you want to share something longer, there is an option.
This feature, however, requires users to verify their Google accounts first.
The verification process can be initiated directly from the YouTube mobile app and involves selecting a video exceeding the standard 15-minute limit.
Verification process
Steps to verify your Google account
To begin the verification process, users must open the YouTube mobile app and tap on 'Create,' followed by 'Upload a video.'
After selecting a video longer than 15 minutes, they will have to enter details like the video's title, description, and settings.
The next step is to follow instructions to verify their Google account.
Users can choose to receive a verification code via text message on their mobile or through an automated voice call.
Upload limits
Maximum upload size and length
Once verified, users can upload videos with a maximum file size of 256GB or a duration of 12 hours, whichever is lesser. This is a major jump from the original limit for unverified accounts.
Notably, these limits have been changed in the past by YouTube, which is why some older videos on the platform may exceed the current 12-hour duration limit.
Common problems
Troubleshooting issues with video uploads
Despite successful verification, some users might still face issues with their videos not playing.
In such cases, YouTube recommends re-uploading the video after signing in to YouTube Studio.
If you're not sure about your verification status, you can check this by visiting 'Feature eligibility' on your account.
If 'Enabled' is displayed under 'Features that require phone verification,' your account has been verified.