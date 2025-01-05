YouTube also provides an option to schedule posts for future publication.

While creating a post, users can tap on the clock icon in the top-right corner, select a date, time and timezone for their post to go live.

Once that's done, they just tap 'Done' and then 'Schedule' on the post creation page.

Also, if creators want their posts to expire after 24 hours, they can enable this setting by tapping on an hourglass icon during the creation process.