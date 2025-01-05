How to use YouTube's community posts feature: A step-by-step guide
What's the story
YouTube's community posts feature is a powerful tool that can help creators expand their reach and engage more effectively with their audience.
The feature lets users create text, image, video, playlist, poll or quiz posts.
To use it, all you have to do is tap on 'Create Post' on your channel, add your content and choose the type of post you want to create before hitting 'Post.'
Scheduling posts
YouTube's post scheduling feature
YouTube also provides an option to schedule posts for future publication.
While creating a post, users can tap on the clock icon in the top-right corner, select a date, time and timezone for their post to go live.
Once that's done, they just tap 'Done' and then 'Schedule' on the post creation page.
Also, if creators want their posts to expire after 24 hours, they can enable this setting by tapping on an hourglass icon during the creation process.
Sharing content
Sharing videos and playlists on YouTube community posts
YouTube's community posts feature also lets you share videos and playlists.
For sharing a video, head over to the video you want to share, tap 'Share,' create a post, type your message and tap 'Post.'
Similarly, for sharing a playlist, open the playlist you want to share, tap 'More' > 'Share,' copy the link, create a post, paste in the playlist URL and tap 'Post.'
Live streaming
Creating live stream posts and mentioning other channels
YouTube also allows creators to create live stream posts.
From the home screen, users tap 'Record,' select 'Live' > 'Public' > 'Next,' pick a title and thumbnail for their post, select the broadcast orientation by turning their device to landscape or portrait view, share their post, add text and then tap 'Post.'
YouTube's community posts feature also lets users mention other channels in their posts by entering '@' followed immediately by the handle or channel name of that channel.
Post types
Understanding different types of YouTube community posts
YouTube's community posts feature supports different kinds of posts.
Text posts can be created by entering a message in the text box on the Community tab of a user's channel.
Playlist posts let users share playlists from artists they enjoy by copying and pasting the playlist URL into their post.
Image and GIF posts allow users to upload up to five images or animated GIFs from their Android device with certain guidelines regarding size, file types and aspect ratio.