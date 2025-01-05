Microsoft's new AI model can run Windows programs by itself
In a major development, Microsoft has unveiled a revolutionary artificial intelligence (AI) model, the Large Action Model (LAM).
The new model is able to run Windows programs on its own, taking a major leap in the world of AI.
Unlike conventional large language models (LLMs) that only process and generate text, LAM can perform complex tasks based on human commands.
A leap forward in AI functionality
LAM mark a paradigm shift in AI technology, from models that simply converse to those that can actually do things.
It can convert user requests into real actions like running software or even controlling robots.
The idea took off in early 2024 with the introduction of Rabbit r1, which could interact with mobile apps without any user involvement.
LAMs: Designed for digital and physical interaction
According to the research paper Large Action Models: From Inception to Implementation, LAM is built to interact with both digital and physical environments.
It can understand inputs such as text, voice or images, and turn these requests into detailed step-by-step plans.
Plus, it can modify its approach in real time based on feedback from its environment.
The complex process of building LAMs
The construction of a LAM is a complex five-stage process and requires two types of data - task-plan data and task-action data.
These models are subjected to supervised fine-tuning, reinforcement learning, and imitation learning during the training phase.
Before deployment, they are tested in controlled environments and integrated into agent systems (like Windows GUI agents) for interaction with other environments.
Finally, the model is tested in live scenarios to assess its adaptability and performance.
A new standard in AI technology
LAM marks a huge leap in the evolution of AI tech, moving from text generation to action-driven AI agents.
It could automate workflows and help people with disabilities.
As the tech matures, we expect LAM to soon become a standard AI system across industries.
This is an exciting era in the world of artificial intelligence where models are not just smart but also task-doers.