How to send 'View Once' photos or videos on WhatsApp
What's the story
WhatsApp has a dedicated privacy feature that allows you to send photos, videos that vanish once the recipient has viewed them.
The feature is called "View Once" and it also blocks recipients from saving, forwarding, or taking screenshots of the content.
Here's how to send view-once media messages on WhatsApp.
User guide
Steps to follow
To use the "View Once" feature, users need to open a chat—either individual or group.
After tapping the paperclip icon, they can take a new photo/video or choose an existing one from their device.
By selecting the view once icon next to the text bar, users can activate the feature before sending the media.
Information
Accessing 'View Once' content
To view "View Once" photos and videos, recipients simply tap on the message. Once done, they swipe or tap back to exit. An "Opened" receipt will appear in the chat, confirming that the media file has been accessed.