How creators can use 'YouTube Giving' to support charitable causes
What's the story
YouTube lets creators support charitable causes they care about using the YouTube Giving feature.
It lets eligible channels raise funds for non-profits, by adding a donate button on their videos and live streams.
The donation process is simplified for viewers who can contribute directly on the video watch page or in live chat.
However, do note that YouTube Giving isn't available on videos set as made for kids.
Requirements
Take a look at the eligibility criteria
Now, to be eligible for fundraising with YouTube Giving, a channel has to meet certain requirements.
First, it should be based in one of the available locations and have at least 10,000 subscribers.
Plus, it must be a part of the YouTube Partner Program.
These guidelines ensure only suitable channels can use this feature to support their chosen causes.
Fundraiser setup
How to create a YouTube Giving fundraiser
Creators can add YouTube Giving fundraiser to their videos or live streams, enabling fans to donate directly from the video/live chat.
Log in to YouTube Studio. In the left menu, click on "Earn" and then "Giving."
Choose "Get started" and select "Join a fundraiser."
Pick a 501(c)(3) US nonprofit you'd like to support from the list. Follow the steps to fill in the fundraiser details.
Add videos or scheduled live streams that will display the donate button. Finally, click "Publish."
Collaborative fundraising
Creators can join existing fundraisers
YouTube Giving also gives creators the option to join an existing community fundraiser. This way, they can lend their platform and audience to a common cause.
Once they join a fundraiser, the donate button will appear on their video watch page or live chat after the start date of the fundraiser.