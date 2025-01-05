What is YouTube's Nonprofit Program and how to join
What's the story
YouTube's Nonprofit Program is a one-of-a-kind initiative aimed at supporting charitable organizations. The program provides a variety of benefits and features specifically designed for nonprofits.
To qualify, an organization must have a Google for Nonprofits account and a YouTube channel that can be verified as belonging to the organization.
Here is a guide on how to join the program, activate an account, and use its benefits effectively.
Procedure
Joining the YouTube Nonprofit Program
To join the YouTube Nonprofit Program, organizations first need to sign in to their Google for Nonprofits account with their administrative credentials.
Then, they have to click on "YouTube Nonprofit Program" and follow the given steps.
Google will then review the request (within two to 14 business days) and send a confirmation email once the review is complete.
Process
Utilizing the program
Once activated, the YouTube Nonprofit Program will allow organizations to start using all the benefits offered to nonprofits.
These include channel features tailored for YouTube creators.
If an organization wants to change the YouTube channel associated with the program, they can do so by logging into their Google for Nonprofits account and clicking on 'Change channel ID' under 'YouTube Nonprofit Program.'