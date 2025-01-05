How to send voice messages to your WhatsApp contacts
WhatsApp lets you quickly communicate with contacts and groups via voice messages, making it ideal for sharing important, time-sensitive information.
All voice messages are automatically downloaded. You can record, preview, and re-record such messages before sending them to your selected contacts.
Recipients can listen to your messages while viewing an active visualization of the audio as it plays.
Open the chat where you want to send a voice message.
Press and hold the microphone icon next to the text field to start recording.
Once you're done, release your finger from the microphone to automatically send the message.
While recording, you can also swipe left to cancel it. Additionally, wait a second before speaking to ensure the beginning of your message isn't skipped.
Hands-free recording
WhatsApp also allows hands-free recording. Simply press and hold the microphone icon, then swipe up to lock the status.
While recording this way, you can tap pause to stop and preview your message before sending.
To continue recording, tap the microphone icon again. Once you're done, press the send icon to share your message.