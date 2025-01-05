How to schedule video calls on WhatsApp
What's the story
WhatsApp allows users to set up virtual meetings without juggling multiple apps.
Interestingly, you can even schedule these calls for a future date and time using a feature called "Events," designed to simplify the process within the app.
Select a date and time, include a video or audio call link, and receive a reminder when the call is about to begin.
User guide
Take a look at the quick process
Open WhatsApp and go to the group where you want to schedule the call.
Next, tap the paperclip icon in the message bar, select "Event," and create the event.
Enter the event name, date and time, location, and toggle the switch for the WhatsApp call link, choosing either a video or audio call.
Finally, click the send icon to share it in the group.
Consideration
Key points to remember
It is important to note that only one member can host an event; co-hosting is not available.
If Disappearing Messages is enabled, you may not be able to schedule events in advance. To access the full calendar, disable Disappearing Messages.
You cannot invite people outside the group to the event, nor can you forward the event to another chat.