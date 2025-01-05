How to check recent subscribers on your YouTube channel
What's the story
YouTube offers a feature to let creators see their latest subscribers.
The information can be accessed from the channel dashboard in YouTube Studio.
It's pretty simple: just sign into YouTube Studio, locate the "Recent subscribers" card on your Dashboard and click 'See all' to expand it. Then, you can choose a certain period and sort the list by subscriber count.
Rules
Understanding subscriber visibility rules
YouTube has its own criteria for showing subscribers on the recent subscribers list.
Only those who have opted to make their subscriptions public and subscribed to the channel in the last 28 days will show up.
Meanwhile, subscribers who went for private subscriptions or whose accounts are suspended or flagged as spam, won't be displayed in this list.
Myth debunked
YouTube dispels myths about automatic unsubscription
Contrary to some chatter in the YouTube community, the platform doesn't automatically unsubscribe viewers from channels.
The clarification comes after the Subscriptions team investigated feedback about viewers being "automatically unsubscribed" in detail.
In every case they looked into, they found no issue that led to viewers being unsubscribed by YouTube. Most often, they found the viewer was still subscribed or had accidentally unsubscribed themselves.
Preventive steps
Measures to prevent accidental unsubscriptions
To avoid accidental unsubscriptions, YouTube has introduced a confirmation pop-up while unsubscribing.
However, the feature isn't available on iPhone and iPad devices, as of now.
Also, some users thought they were unsubscribed as videos weren't showing up in their Home tab. Upon digging, it turned out these users were still subscribed and hadn't been unsubscribed as they thought.