How to optimize your text and image posts on YouTube
What's the story
YouTube offers two tools, Transform tool and Dream Screen, to boost user engagement with text and image posts.
Available only on the YouTube mobile app in English at the moment, the features leverage generative artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the process of content creation.
The Transform tool recommends changes in wording, tone, or length of posts while Dream Screen creates unique images from text-based prompts.
Tool functionality
Transform tool: An AI assistant for content optimization
The Transform tool serves as an AI assistant, recommending how a user's post should be adjusted in terms of wording, tone, or length.
To use this feature, users would have to create a post with at least six characters and then explore various options suggested by the tool.
However, do note that this feature is only available in the US at the moment.
Image generation
Dream Screen: Bringing imagination to life through AI
Dream Screen is another experimental feature that leverages generative AI to create unique images from text-based prompts.
To use this feature, users just need to describe the image they want to generate and then select from the options provided.
This feature is currently available in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the US.
User interaction
YouTube encourages user feedback on new AI tools
YouTube acknowledges the possibility of errors with any generative AI tool and encourages creators to review all AI-generated content thoroughly before publishing.
If users face issues with the generated text or images for their posts, they are encouraged to provide feedback through the app.
This way, these innovative tools can be improved and refined continuously based on user experiences.