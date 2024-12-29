Summarize Simplifying... In short Creating a YouTube Short from an existing video is simple. Just go to your video's watch page, select 'Remix Edit into a Short', and choose up to 60 seconds of footage to transform.

You can add extra clips if your initial selection is less than 60 seconds.

The repurposed Shorts will be linked back to the original video

How to create Shorts from your existing YouTube videos

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:53 pm Dec 29, 202412:53 pm

What's the story YouTube has a feature that allows creators to convert their old long-form videos into Shorts. The tool is designed to give a new lease of life to previously uploaded content, by making it available for the Shorts audience. The repurposed Shorts are linked back to the original video, giving new viewers a chance to explore more of the creator's content.

Process

How to create the Shorts?

To create a Short from an existing video, creators first have to head over to the watch page of their video. They then have to select the 'Remix Edit into a Short' option, which will open the Shorts creation experience. Creators can select up to 60 seconds of their video for conversion into a Short, and add creative elements like text or filters before uploading.

Extra footage

Additional recording option

If creators choose fewer than 60 seconds of their video to edit into a Short, they can record more video segments up to 60 seconds. For example, if a creator selects 45 seconds from a long-form video, they can then record an additional 15-second clip using the Shorts camera. This feature offers flexibility in content creation and makes Shorts more personalized.

Limitations

Restrictions and requirements for creating Shorts

The feature only lets creators edit their own public videos into Shorts. Private/unlisted videos and those with third-party copyright claims aren't eligible for this feature. Also, music/other sounds from YouTube's Audio Library cannot be used on Shorts created from existing videos. If the option to edit a video into a Short isn't visible, creators must ensure that their content is opted in for sampling on YouTube.