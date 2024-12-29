Want to watch private videos on YouTube? Follow these steps
YouTube, the world's biggest video-sharing platform, lets users upload and share videos privately. The option is aimed at those who want their content to be seen only by a select few. However, the thing is, you can only access these private videos by following certain steps and meeting specific conditions. Here's a complete guide on how to watch private videos on YouTube.
Invitation and sign-in requirements for private videos
To watch a private video on YouTube, you need an invitation from the uploader. You have to be signed into your YouTube account when trying to access the video. Also, make sure you sign in with the same account with which you were invited to watch the video. This is because a user could have multiple accounts on YouTube.
Navigating to private videos on YouTube
Private videos don't show up on a channel's homepage, which makes them a bit more difficult to find. In order to watch a private video, viewers have to use the exact link shared by the uploader. Once invited, YouTube sends an email with this link. However, the uploader can also opt to share it directly with the viewer.
Restrictions for educational services
Private YouTube videos cannot be played in Google Workspace for Education services like Classroom. To bypass this restriction, video owners can change the privacy setting to 'unlisted.' This way, the video becomes accessible but not searchable.