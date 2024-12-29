Summarize Simplifying... In short Changing YouTube video privacy settings can be done via the YouTube or YouTube Studio app.

You can choose between Public, Private, or Unlisted settings.

Public videos are visible to all, private ones only to the uploader and chosen viewers, while unlisted videos can be viewed by anyone with the link but won't appear in search results or the channel's video tab.

The feature is available on both YouTube and YouTube Studio apps

How to change privacy settings for your YouTube videos

What's the story YouTube, the world's largest video-sharing platform, gives users the power to control their video's visibility. The feature is available on both YouTube and YouTube Studio apps on Android. All you have to do is select a video and set its visibility to either Public, Private or Unlisted. Each option has its own implications on who can watch and share the content. Let's see how to make the changes.

Method #1

Modifying video privacy settings on YouTube app

To alter the privacy settings of a video on the YouTube app, open the app and tap on your profile picture. From there, select 'Your videos' and click on 'More' followed by 'Edit' next to the video you want to change. After tapping on 'Visibility,' you can select between Public, Private, or Unlisted options before saving the changes by tapping on 'Save.'

Method #2

Adjusting settings on YouTube Studio app

The YouTube Studio app also lets users change their video's privacy settings. After launching the app, users should tap 'Content' on the bottom menu and hit 'More' followed by 'Edit' next to the video they want to edit. Just like the YouTube app, they can then select Public, Private or Unlisted under 'Visibility' and save the changes by pressing 'Save.'

Privacy options

Understanding YouTube's video privacy settings

Public videos are visible to anyone on YouTube and can be shared with any YouTube user. They appear on the uploader's channel as soon as they are uploaded and may even show up in search results or related video lists. Private videos, on the other hand, are only visible to the uploader and those they choose. These videos don't appear in the Videos tab of the channel homepage or in YouTube's search results.

Unlisted content

What about unlisted videos?

Unlisted videos can be viewed and shared by anyone with the link, but they don't show up in the Videos tab of the channel homepage or in YouTube's search results (unless added to a public playlist). The URL of an unlisted video can be shared without requiring a Google account for viewing. Anyone with the link can also reshare it, giving more flexibility in content distribution.