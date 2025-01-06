What's the story

Samsung has introduced an interesting new feature for its 2025 TV models - one that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to recognize food items shown on the screen and recommend recipes to go with them.

The announcement was made at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

The feature, dubbed Samsung Food, is powered by the company's AI processor and will come on future models QN90F, QN80F, and QN70F.