Samsung's new TVs suggest recipes for dishes appearing on screen
Samsung has introduced an interesting new feature for its 2025 TV models - one that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to recognize food items shown on the screen and recommend recipes to go with them.
The announcement was made at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.
The feature, dubbed Samsung Food, is powered by the company's AI processor and will come on future models QN90F, QN80F, and QN70F.
Feature development
Evolution: From app to TV feature
The idea of Samsung Food isn't new. It came from Whisk, a food app that Samsung acquired in 2019 and rebranded as Samsung Food in 2023.
The current mobile version of the app, available on iOS and Android, provides features like meal planning and AI-assisted cooking instructions.
For a monthly fee of $7, users can access premium features such as recipe suggestions based on images.
TV integration
Samsung Food on TV: A limited but useful tool
The TV version of Samsung Food is a bit limited than the mobile one.
However, it does come with some interesting features, including the ability to track grocery and takeout deliveries placed through the mobile app.
Samsung has also touted the app's ability to create a shopping list from what's in your refrigerator, calling it "the ultimate AI sous chef."