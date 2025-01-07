What's the story

Even Realities has showcased its innovative G1 smart glasses at the CES 2025 in Las Vegas. The device is already available for purchase.

The glasses have waveguide displays that show basic text and graphics in a green hue. They also show turn-by-turn directions when connected with a smartphone.

The G1 packs a built-in microphone for transcribing your dictations and offers real-time translation in several foreign languages.