These smart glasses can translate for you, show directions
What's the story
Even Realities has showcased its innovative G1 smart glasses at the CES 2025 in Las Vegas. The device is already available for purchase.
The glasses have waveguide displays that show basic text and graphics in a green hue. They also show turn-by-turn directions when connected with a smartphone.
The G1 packs a built-in microphone for transcribing your dictations and offers real-time translation in several foreign languages.
Specs
Design and battery
The glasses come in two different styles, one with a round body and another with a more rectangular frame.
Both are powered by a 160mAh battery, which promises to last around 1.5 days on a single charge.
They ship with a 2,000mAh battery-equipped charging case, which can recharge the glasses at least 2.5 times before plugging in.
User experience
Customizable and comfortable
The G1 smart glasses come with a range of customization options, including the ability to activate the waveguide displays by tilting one's head up.
Users can set the reading distance of on-screen text and have some control over text height.
The glasses also get two buttons hidden behind the temple tips for easy access to dictation mode.
These smart glasses are comfortable with most of their weight distributed on hinges and temple tips, making them suitable for all-day wear.
Repair
A commitment to sustainability and accessibility
Even Realities has stressed on the repairability of its G1 smart glasses.
The modular design enables opticians to replace lenses if they get damaged or prescriptions change.
You can even send the hardware back to the company for battery replacement when needed.
This way, not only the product lasts longer, but also you can continue enjoying your smart glasses without worrying about damages or vision changes.