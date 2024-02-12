The device comes in 3 colors

Redmi Buds 5, with 38-hour battery life, launched in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:50 pm Feb 12, 202405:50 pm

What's the story Xiaomi-owned Redmi has launched its newest true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, the Redmi Buds 5, in India. These earphones sport a semi-in-ear design similar to Apple AirPods, and offer active noise cancelation (ANC) of up to 46dB, and an impressive battery life of up to 38 hours. The Redmi Buds 5 offers dual-device pairing, touch controls, and compatibility with the Xiaomi Earbuds app.

Next Article

Cost

Pricing and availability

Priced at Rs. 2,999, the Redmi Buds 5 comes in Fusion Black, Fusion White, and Fusion Purple color options. They will be up for grabs starting February 20 on Mi.com, Flipkart, Amazon, Mi Homes, and through Xiaomi retail partners. As a special promotion, customers who buy the Redmi Note 13 series, Xiaomi Pad, or Redmi Pad can get the earphones at a discounted price of Rs. 2,499.

Internals

Specifications and features

Equipped with 12.4mm dynamic drivers and a frequency response rate of 20Hz to 20kHz, the Redmi Buds 5 boast a hybrid ANC feature that blocks out 99.5% of background noise. The earphones come with an oval-shaped charging case and AI-backed dual microphones. They offer three transparency modes and various audio effects such as standard, enhanced bass, enhanced treble, and enhanced voice. The earbuds also feature Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity with support for AAC and SBC codecs.

Convenience

Fast charging and compatibility with Xiaomi Earbuds app

Redmi Buds 5's fast-charging feature provides up to two hours of playtime with just five minutes of charging, while 10 minutes of charging ensures four hours of playback. The earphones and charging case together deliver up to 38 hours of battery life per charge. The charging case has a 480mAh battery, while the earbuds carry a 54mAh battery. The Redmi Buds 5 are compatible with the Xiaomi Earbuds app and have an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.