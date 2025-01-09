'True': Musk backs Priyanka Chaturvedi's 'Pakistani grooming gang' post
What's the story
Tech billionaire Elon Musk has backed Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi's post on X critical of United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
The row started after Starmer referred to those involved in a child sexual abuse scandal in England, mostly men of Pakistani heritage, as "Asian."
Chaturvedi expressed her disapproval on X, saying, "Repeat after me, they aren't ASIAN Grooming Gangs but PAKISTANI grooming gangs."
Musk simply replied with "True."
Inquiry call
UK opposition party demands new inquiry
The UK's opposition Conservative Party has demanded a new national inquiry into historical sexual offenses against children in northern England.
The demand for an inquiry is largely backed by far-right figures, centering on the abuse of mostly white British girls by men mostly of Pakistani heritage.
The issue has received renewed attention following Musk's remarks against Starmer regarding the issue on his platform X.
Defense and objection
PM Starmer defends record, Indian diaspora groups object
However, Prime Minister Starmer has dismissed these calls for a fresh inquiry, stressing the importance of implementing recommendations from a previous seven-year inquiry.
He defended his record by pointing out how he reopened child sexual abuse cases and prosecuted an "Asian grooming gang" in Rochdale when he served as head of the Crown Prosecution Service from 2008 to 2013.
Indian diaspora groups in the UK have also protested the use of "Asian" in connection with these crimes.