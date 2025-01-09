What's the story

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has backed Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi's post on X critical of United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The row started after Starmer referred to those involved in a child sexual abuse scandal in England, mostly men of Pakistani heritage, as "Asian."

Chaturvedi expressed her disapproval on X, saying, "Repeat after me, they aren't ASIAN Grooming Gangs but PAKISTANI grooming gangs."

Musk simply replied with "True."