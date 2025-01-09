NYT opposes calling Gaza bombing 'genocide'; peace group drops ad
What's the story
The American Friends Service Committee (AFSC), a Quaker peace organization, has canceled its planned advertisement in The New York Times.
The decision comes after the newspaper refused to let the AFSC describe Israel's actions in Gaza as "genocide."
AFSC General Secretary Joyce Ajlouny criticized the Times's move as "an outrageous attempt to sidestep the truth."
Term dispute
NYT suggests 'war' as alternative term, AFSC disagrees
The Times had recommended the AFSC to use the word "war" instead of "genocide" in their ad. However, the Quaker group did not agree to the proposal.
In a press release, Ajlouny said, "Palestinians and allies have been silenced and marginalized in the media for decades as these institutions choose silence over accountability."
The newspaper defended its position by citing a commitment to factual accuracy and adherence to legal standards.
Citing support
AFSC cites organizations labeling Israel's actions as genocide
The AFSC has cited multiple organizations, such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, that have described Israel's actions in Gaza as genocide or acts of genocide.
They also noted that Amnesty International recently took out an ad in The Washington Post using the term "genocide."
A spokesperson for The New York Times said their advertising guidelines ensure compliance with acceptability standards and apply to all ad submissions.
Ongoing advocacy
AFSC's humanitarian efforts and advocacy in Gaza
The AFSC has been actively engaged in humanitarian work in Gaza.
The group has been advocating for a "permanent cease-fire, full humanitarian access, release of all who are held captive, and an end to US military funding for Israel."
While the NYT has refused AFSC's ad over language, it had previously run ads using the term "genocide," including mentions of the Armenian genocide and Darfur.