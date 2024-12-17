Summarize Simplifying... In short Donald Trump's upcoming cabinet is a billionaire's club, with a combined worth of over $450 billion.

Key members include Fiserv CEO Frank Bisignano, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, real estate mogul Steve Witkoff, and SpaceX enthusiast Jared Isaacman.

The wealthiest among them is Elon Musk, with a net worth of about $448 billion. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The net worth of his first administration was around $11 billion

Donald Trump's upcoming cabinet worth over $450B: Meet the members

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:34 pm Dec 17, 202406:34 pm

What's the story US President-elect Donald Trump has put together a second-term team that beats his own record for wealth. The net worth of his appointees and nominations exceeds a jaw-dropping $450 billion, way more than the $11 billion net worth of his first administration's cabinet in 2016. This wealthy administration includes members such as Frank Bisignano, Steve Witkoff, Jared Isaacman, Elon Musk, and Stephen Feinberg.

Cabinet profiles

Bisignano and Ramaswamy

Among the prominent appointees is Fiserv CEO Frank Bisignano, who will head the Social Security Administration. His fortune, estimated at $1 billion by Bloomberg News, largely stems from his Fiserv stock holdings and executive pay. Biotech entrepreneur and Roivant founder Vivek Ramaswamy has been appointed to co-head the Department of Government Efficiency with Musk. Ramaswamy's net worth is around $1 billion, according to Forbes.

Additional appointees

Real estate mogul and space enthusiast join Trump's team

Real estate mogul Steve Witkoff will be Trump's Middle East Envoy. Witkoff, a friend of Trump since the 1990s, is worth over $1 billion, according to Forbes. Jared Isaacman, founder of Shift4 and Draken International, is Trump's pick to lead NASA. A space enthusiast who has been involved in SpaceX missions, Isaacman is worth around $1.7 billion.

High-profile nominations

Meet Lutnick and Stephens

Howard Lutnick, CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, has been tapped as Commerce Secretary. Lutnick's wealth is estimated at $2.2 billion by Bloomberg News. Meanwhile, Warren Stephens, CEO of Stephens Inc, has been nominated as Ambassador to the United Kingdom. Stephens's net worth stands at approximately $3.4 billion according to Forbes.

Billionaire appointees

Musk is the wealthiest individual in Trump's circle

Stephen Feinberg will be the Deputy Defense Secretary. Feinberg co-founded Cerberus Capital Management and is worth roughly $5 billion, according to Forbes. Musk, who heads a number of high-profile companies including Tesla and SpaceX, is the richest person in Trump's circle with a net worth of about $448 billion, as per Forbes.