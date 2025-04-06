Aman Gupta backs Piyush Goyal, urges deeper focus on AI
What's the story
Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt, has echoed Union Minister Piyush Goyal's recent comments calling for India's progress in artificial intelligence (AI) and deep tech domains.
Gupta stressed that India needs to go deeper into climate, infrastructure development, mobility, etc.
He said, "Benchmarking against China, the US or anyone else isn't weakness. It's smart strategy."
Investment call
India needs to invest in LLMs, innovation stacks
Gupta further asserted that India needs to invest in Large Language Models (LLMs) and innovation stacks that are globally compliant.
He also emphasized the need for scientific risk-taking, more patient capital, collaboration between founders and policymakers, and a long-term national vision to achieve these goals.
His comments came after Goyal's speech at 'Startup Mahakumbh 2025,' where he urged entrepreneurs to broaden their horizons.
Twitter Post
Take a look at Gupta's post
It’s not every day that the government asks founders to dream bigger.— Aman Gupta (@amangupta0303) April 6, 2025
But at Startup Mahakumbh, that’s exactly what happened. I was there. I heard the full speech. Hon. Minister @PiyushGoyal Ji isn’t against founders. He believes in us.His point was
simple: India has come far,…pic.twitter.com/bA4ontAz1M
Goyal's critique
Piyush Goyal's criticism of Indian start-ups
Speaking at the 'Startup Mahakumbh 2025' event, Goyal slammed certain trends in the Indian start-up ecosystem.
He said food delivery apps exploit unemployed youth as cheap labor for the convenience of the rich.
Goyal also noted a disparity between Indian and Chinese businesses, saying while China is producing semi-conductor chips and EV batteries, India has only 1,000 deep tech start-ups.