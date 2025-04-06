What's the story

Rinshul Chandra, the COO of Zomato's food delivery division, has officially resigned from his position. The company revealed this in a recent regulatory filing.

Effective yesterday, Chandra's departure is to pursue "new opportunities and passions."

In his resignation letter to Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal, he said that after careful consideration, he has decided to explore new paths that align with his evolving personal and professional goals.