Zomato's food delivery COO resigns to pursue 'new opportunities'
What's the story
Rinshul Chandra, the COO of Zomato's food delivery division, has officially resigned from his position. The company revealed this in a recent regulatory filing.
Effective yesterday, Chandra's departure is to pursue "new opportunities and passions."
In his resignation letter to Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal, he said that after careful consideration, he has decided to explore new paths that align with his evolving personal and professional goals.
Job cuts
Chandra's departure follows recent layoffs at Zomato
Chandra's resignation comes as Zomato laid off nearly 600 customer support executives, less than a year after hiring them.
The employees were hired under its Zomato Associate Accelerator Program (ZAAP), launched last year.
The layoffs were blamed on increased implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) in customer services, and impacted employees from the company's Gurugram and Hyderabad offices.
Program
ZAAP program and AI integration
Reportedly, Zomato had hired some 1,500 people under its ZAAP program for customer support roles. Initially, these employees were promised possible transitions to higher positions.
However, many of these contracts were not renewed by the company toward the end of their tenure.
This decision came shortly after Zomato launched Nugget, an AI-driven customer support platform to streamline its operations.