What's the story

US President Donald Trump's latest trade tariffs have raised fears of a global market recession, with US TV personality and market commentator Jim Cramer predicting a catastrophic drop.

On April 5, Trump announced a 10% "baseline" tariff on imports from all nations.

The announcement triggered major declines in US indices, including the S&P 500, which dropped 6%, its worst weekly performance since COVID-19 hit in March 2020.