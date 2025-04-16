What's the story

Gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) hit a fresh all-time high of ₹94,573 per 10gm.

The surge was fueled by prevailing global economic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions.

Silver also witnessed a minor uptick in value amid the changes, mirroring the overall trend in precious metals.

The spike in gold prices indicates an increasing demand for safe-haven assets amid uncertain times.