Why H-1B visa holders should not leave US right now
What's the story
H-1B visa holders in the US are facing a unique challenge this year: top tech companies are advising employees to limit international travel.
The reason? Possible re-entry issues, resulting from an ambiguous immigration policy.
The H-1B program is a lifeline for many skilled foreign workers in the US, especially in the tech industry.
However, rising legal and procedural hurdles have turned even simple travel into a calculated risk.
Advisory
Travel advisories issued
Major firms are circulating internal advisories asking H-1B employees to delay international travel unless absolutely necessary. The guidance comes amid concerns over changing immigration enforcement and prolonged visa processing delays. Many visa holders face long waits for document renewals or consulate appointments abroad.
Travel implications
Impact on personal plans and professional risks
The existing system throws up several hurdles for foreign workers.
If an H-1B holder travels out of the US and their visa has expired, they need to go to a US consulate to get it renewed before re-entering.
But getting visa appointment slots can be hard amid backlogs in countries like India.
This uncertainty is compelling employees to weigh personal requirements such as weddings or family reunions against the professional risk of being locked out of US.
Legal support
Tech companies enhance legal support amid travel advisory
In light of these issues, tech firms are increasing legal assistance for their overseas employees.
They are sending updates through internal bulletins and assisting in tracking application status.
Some have even set up dedicated teams to address travel-related immigration queries.
However, the decision ultimately lies with the individual, and many employees are choosing caution over travels due to the risk of losing jobs or permanent residency (PR) after one interrupted return.